Should I buy? Krups Pixie XN304T40 coffee machine

It’s quick and easy to use but also delivers quality pod Espressos and Lungos in just a few short seconds

We all love a cup of quality coffee and the good news is that the Krups Pixie XN304T40 coffee machine lets you enjoy your favourite drink very rapidly indeed. This model is a compact number that has a small footprint and more importantly delivers coffee via capsules. The pod design therefore means it’s a case of popping one into the machine, pressing a couple buttons and your coffee pours into a suitably-sized cup.

Those buttons give you the option for Espressos and Lungos, while the 19-bar pressure means that the coffee machine is very adept at delivering your chosen brew promptly and in suitably steaming fashion. In fact, it’ll reach optimum heating temperature in around 25 seconds, which is nippy enough by anyone’s standards.

Compact coffee 

Other highlights? Well, that design is super cool with a tempting blend of shiny metal and quality plastic. The additional bonus with the design is that, while it’s very compact, the Krups Pixie XN304T40 is also very light at just 2.56kg. That means you can put it in a cupboard if you’re rather tight on space. Easy.

Should you buy it? Without a doubt!

3 reasons to buy Krups Pixie XN304T40 coffee machine

•  Tasty coffee from pods

•  Fast and easy to operate

•  Stylish but compact

