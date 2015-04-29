Selfie sticks are no longer the worst: here's a severed arm

Love them or hate them, selfie sticks are selling like hot cakes. But this is still a VERY BAD THING to have been made.

The new selfie stick created by Aric Snee and Justin Crowe is shaped like an arm to make it look like you've got friends whenever you're taking a snapshot.

The stick is an art project parodying the invention of selfie sticks with the website reading “nobody wants to look alone while they mindlessly snap pictures of themselves — the product conveniently provides you a welcoming arm. and better yet, it doesn't talk or have emotions of any sort.”

It's basically a prosthetic arm with adjustable fingers, a sleeve and a mount on the end that accepts a variety of different smartphones.

If you were looking for a cold, dead arm to whip out when around some landmarks you may be out of luck – the artist doesn't seem to have any plans to bring it to market.

Missed a trick there. Some people will buy anything if you can stick a phone to it.