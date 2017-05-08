See the new HTC U 11 powerhouse from every angle

Is this the HTC U 11 complete with Edge Sense tech?

By

The next flagship smartphone from HTC, dubbed HTC U 11, has leaked here and there already but now a really comprehensive 3D video of the handset has surfaced.

The full 3D render of the HTC U 11 has appeared on 91 Mobiles via Onleaks, a reliable source in the past. 


The HTC U 11 is expected to get officially unveiled at an event on 16 May. The only real official tease has been for a squeeze feature, dubbed Edge Sense, which allegedly is a way of interacting with the phone using pressure on the sides. Despite this funky addition the phone appears to look pretty normal.

The HTC U 11 should have a near bezel-free display with a 5.5-inch panel sporing QHD resolution and Gorilla Glass covering. Under that should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU powering the handset with up to 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage and microSD expansion.

The cameras on the HTC U 11 are expected to be a 12MP f/1.7 UltraPixel shooter on the rear with a hefty 16MP selfie snapper on the front. 

Also rumoured is dual-SIM, 4G, 3,000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, hi-res audio with active noise cancellation plus the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

Expect to hear more on the handset ahead of that 16 May reveal.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.