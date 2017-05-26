How to secure your Android devices with a VPN

We recently learned that a number of new improvements will be coming to Google’s Android operating system as a result of the company’s annual developer conference Google I/O.

One of the announced features was Google Play Protect that will help protect smartphones and tablets from malware. While a beta is currently available, it will likely be some time before these features make their way to your devices. However, by using a VPN to connect to the internet you can have improved security and privacy on all of your devices.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are a few of our favorite VPNs for keeping our devices malware free:

1. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited - Just $30 a year

This VPN has over 1200+ servers in 71 locations with 1500 IP addresses which offers its users a range of connection options. KeepSolid is also very competitively priced and those looking to try out the service can take advantage of its 7-day free trial. This VPN supports up to five devices and has a number of plans which even include an ‘infinity’ lifetime subscription.

2. IVPN - From $99.96 a year

IVPN is a great choice for desktop users as it offers quality clients for Windows and Mac along with detailed setup instructions for Linux users. This service puts user privacy first with a very clear ‘no logs’ policy, the option to pay by Bitcoin and the fact that it lets users sign up with minimal personal details. This VPN provides a 3-day free trial as well as support for up to three devices.

3. Witopia - 3 Years for only $109.99

Witopia has impressive support for a wide range of protocols and it even offers its customers unlimited bandwidth. This VPN has 72 servers across 44 locations and it includes a very smartly designed Windows client that has a number of advanced options available for experienced users. For example, Witopia can be set to automatically connect via the VPN when you happen to connect to the internet over a Wi-Fi network that isn’t secure.

Check out the best VPN services of 2017