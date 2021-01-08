Secret Lab's New Year Sale kicks off 2021 with must-see gaming chair deals

With a bundle of Xbox games and PS5 games set to release in 2021, this is the year to get your gaming setup up to snuff with the proper accessories and gear.

Whether you're a PC gamer or a console gamer, one of the most important parts of your setup is your chair. Designed with extended gameplay sessions in mind, gaming chairs offer excellent support and promote proper posture to ensure you're at the top of your game.

Secret Lab's New Year Sale is kicking off 2021 with an excellent opportunity to grab one of their industry leading gaming chairs on sale. As maker of some of the best gaming chairs available, Secret Lab has a massive selection of styles, models, and colors to choose from.

Secret Lab New Year Sale

Save $40 on Secret Lab's OMEGA, TITAN, and TITAN XL gaming chairs for a limited time. Find select styles available today or pre-order upcoming editions and save ahead of the game. Available models include Overwatch gaming chairs, Secret Lab originals, team editions, and more.

Secret Lab has a few models currently in stock and available for shipping, with plenty of upcoming models available for pre-order.

Whether you're ordering the new OMEGA Series Prime 2.0 PU leather gaming chair (on sale for $379.99) or you're looking to grab Secret Lab's Titan G2 (on sale for $449.99), you'll receive a $40 discount at the time of purchase.

Here's your chance to save ahead of the game and snag a new gaming chair on sale for 2021. We had the chance to check out Secret Lab's Titan SoftWeave gaming chair this past year, giving it a respectable five star review for it's comfortable yet rugged design. Check out our Secret Lab Titan SoftWeave review for more details!

