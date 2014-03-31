Second Windows Phone 8.1 video leaks

Videos detailing new features that will be found in Windows Phone 8.1 have been posted online.

Windows Phone 8.1 is expected to have its debut at Microsoft's Build event later this week, alongside the Nokia Lumia 630.

The videos reveal new Start screen backgrounds and the existence of a parallax effect when scrolling. They also show that Microsoft has added the option to wrap an image around existing tiles.

The second video also shows off what is claimed to be the Nokia Lumia 930. The international version of the Nokia Icon, the 930 is also known by its codename Martini.

It shows off a device with a 4.5-inch screen and on-screen buttons. Windows Phone 8.1 has long been rumoured to see the dropping of the physical buttons on the front of Windows-based smartphones.

Other major features of Windows 8.1 that are expected to be shown off officially for the first time include Microsoft's Siri rival, Cortana.

Both the Lumia 930 and 630 are expected to debut later this week alongside Windows Phone 8.1.

There is no indication of when the phones will land in stores though. It's looking increasingly likely we'll have to wait until the event for that information.