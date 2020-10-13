Save up to 40% on Levi's in Amazon's Prime Day Sale!

Amazon is celebrating Prime Day in style by discounting thousands of products from big fashion brands. There's everything on offer from clothing to sunglasses and shoes.
One of the best deals in the Amazon Prime Day is 40-percent off Levi's, with jeans, shorts, T-shirts, jackets and more included in the sale.
Levi's is known for creating classic pieces that stay in style, if you pick up a pair of 501s or a Trucker Jacker, you'll be wearing it for years to come, so getting those items discounted is well worth it.
You can check out everything in the sale below, or check out T3's selection of the best pieces in the sale underneath.
These are a few highlights:
Best Levi's deals in the US
Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket | was $89.50 | now $53.70 | save $35.80 (40%)
With a versatile silhouette and perfect length, the Original Trucker Jacket is your new go-to denim jacket. Layer it over any outfit for a timeless look. It's the original jean jacket since 1962, and is fit for anything and made to go the distance. Levi's trucker jackets are some of the most customised classics they make.View Deal
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket | was $79.50 | now $42.93 | save $36.57 (46%)
With a versatile silhouette and perfect length, the Original Trucker Jacket is your new go-to denim jacket. Layer it over any outfit for a timeless look. It's the original jean jacket since 1962, and is fit for anything and made to go the distance. Levi's trucker jackets are some of the most customised classics they make.View Deal
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans | was $59.50 | now $35.70 | save $23.80 (40%)
These jeans live up to their name, with a high rise waist and extra skinny leg. It's a slim-fitting silhouette that flatters your frame.View Deal
Levi's Vintage Shortall | was $59.50 | now $35.70 | save $23.80 (40%)
Save money on this comfortable vintage Shortall – perfect for summer holidays. Layer it with a discounted Levi's T-shirt to complete the look.View Deal
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket | was $89.50 | now $53.70 | save $35.80 (40%)
With a versatile silhouette and perfect length, the Original Trucker Jacket is your new go-to denim jacket. Layer it over any outfit for a timeless look. It's the original jean jacket since 1962, and is fit for anything and made to go the distance. Levi's trucker jackets are some of the most customised classics they make.View Deal
Levi's Women's Mid Length Shorts | was $44.50 | now $31.15 | save $13.35 (30%)
Is there anything better than shorts in the summer? Yes! Discounted shorts in the summer! Save 30-percent on these stylish mid-length shorts from Levi'sView Deal
Didn't find what you're looking for? Check out everything included in the Levi's sale.
