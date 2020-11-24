Save £90 in this Xiaomi electric scooter early Black Friday deal

This compact folding electric scooter by Xiaomi has been discounted by a huge £90 as part of Pure Electric’s Black Friday promotion.

Now at £299, the Xiaomi Essential electric scooter has a range of 12.4 miles and a top speed of 12.4 mph thanks to its 250W motor driving the front wheel.

The scooter features air-filled 8.5-inch tyres for extra comfort and stability, while it can carry a maximum load of 100kg.

New for 2020, the Essential is the lightest electric scooter made by Xiaomi, weighing in at just 12kg. Together with its folding design, this is a scooter that can easily be picked up and carried, while using public transport for example.

Safety features include LED lights on the front and back, plus reflective strips on the front back and sides for 360-degree visibility.

The scooter is driven using a thumb-press accelerator and slowed using a brake lever that activates the rear disc brake and front kinetic energy recovery system (KERS), which feeds energy created by momentum when braking back into the battery.

There are three speed modes plus a cruise control setting for making the scooter stick to a certain speed. An integrated display unit on the handlebar shows your speed, battery charge status, distance covered and ride mode.

There is also Bluetooth for connecting to an iOS and Android smartphone app, which also shows essential riding data.

Xiaomi Essential Electric Scooter | Was £389.99 | Now £299 | Save £90.99 at Pure Electric

The Essential by Xiaomi is a compact folding electric scooter that has a range of 12.4 miles by weighs just 12kg, making it easy to carry and store.View Deal

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)