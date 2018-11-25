Long-haul flights from £450 in TUI's Cyber Monday Sale

This week could be the ideal time to book a last minute getaway before Christmas, or even your 2019 summer holiday, with travel companies all getting in on the Cyber Monday excitement.

TUI has kicked off its Black Friday sale with some big discounts.

These are the best Cyber Monday holiday deals

So, exactly how much can you expect to save in TUI's Cyberday sale?

The travel brand is offering £100 off short haul flights from £145 and long haul flights from just £449.

Head over to TUI's website and browse the destinations.

This deal is only running from November 19th to the 31st, so you’ll have to be quick if you’re planning on making a booking.

As well as providing customers with money off codes, TUI has listed some incredibly cheap package deals, such as seven nights in Tenerife for just £227 per person.

That's not all, though, because if you book a holiday between now and November 26th, you'll be in with the chance of winning back the cost of said holiday.

And finally, if you're planning on visiting Florida next summer, between 1st May and 31st October 2019, TUI will give you £150 spending money to tuck away in your case.