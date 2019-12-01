Save £100/$100 on GoPro's Hero 8 Black Bundle with FOUR accessories in this Cyber Monday deal

During the Cyber Monday deals, the GoPro Hero 8 Black has a chunk of cash knocked off the RRP of its holiday bundle. This includes the action cam itself plus four GoPro accessories: a Shorty action camera grip, head strap, 32GB SD card and a spare battery.

Right now - and there’s no word yet on how long this Cyber Monday deal will last - the GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle is reduced to £329.99 for UK customers and $329.99 for US customers. That’s a saving of £100 / $100 overall. Talk about a stone-cold bargain! A similar bargain was available on Amazon a couple of days ago, but this has already sold out in the UK.

The Hero 8 Black is the world’s greatest action camera, bar none. It does everything you need a 4K action shooter to do, is super-simple to use and can be transformed into a fully fledged vlogging camera with the new GoPro Mods, a series of accessories that start shipping next month, including a flip-up display, light and add-on shotgun microphone.

This Cyber Monday deal on the GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle is worth paying attention to because not only do you get a saving on the RRP of the action camera itself, but you get four accessories to use with your new camera...

The Shorty grip is there for better handling of the camera when filming others or yourself, plus there's a head strap for filming POV (point of view) footage, such as when you’re mountain biking or snowboarding. There’s also a 32GB SD card and a spare battery, which means you can shoot for longer when out on location.

The waterproof (to 33ft)Hero 8 Black is sporting GoPro’s incredible electronic image stabilisation tech, HyperSmooth 2.0, plus next-gen TimeWarp 2.0 for seriously cool time lapse videos. You can use this action camera to produce dramatic slow-mo videos, capture vibrant 12MP stills, and you can use it in the water too when surfing, swimming or even white water rafting (just make sure it’s mounted securely).

GoPro’s new flagship action cam has a frameless design with touchscreen, which makes it super-simple to use, and it’s so feature-rich now you can use it for a variety of video and stills creation; even beginners will find the Hero 8 Black simple to work with. Read our GoPro Hero 8 Black review to find out more about this world-beating action camera.

