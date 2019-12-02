Save over £280 on the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL machine in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Are you fed up of shaving or waxing? IPL machines are useful tools for men and women who want to get rid of unwanted body hair and Amazon has this model of the well regarded Philips Lumea at a bargain price for today only.
Whether it’s getting your legs ready for a couple of weeks in the sun or ridding your back of those hairs that you swear grow back bushier each time you shave, IPL machines are an easy and convenient solution to making sure your body remains hair-free. While they won’t remove the hair for good, you can usually go a good month before the odd touch up is required to keep hair growth at bay.
IPL stands for 'intense pulsed light', and unlike laser machines, it uses different wavelengths to target pigment within the hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level which kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair.
- Check out the best IPL machines
- The best Philips Lumea deals
The Philips Lumea works by applying gentle pulses of light to the hair and can be used every two weeks for three to four treatments until skin is smooth and hair-free. Do note that because of the way IPL works (it targets dark hair), it's not effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Nor is it suitable for dark skin.
After those initial treatments, and the hair is gone, you simply top up every four to eight weeks to stop the hair from growing back.
With different attachments for the body, face and bikini, you can make sure the level of light is most effective for the skin area you're treating.
Right now the Philips Lumea Prestige has had its price slashed by a massive 47% down to £291.75, saving you £258.25 off the RRP. That's a real steal and money you could soon recoup if home IPL becomes an alternative to paying for sessions at a waxing salon.
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL | Was: £550 | Now: £268.99 | Save: £281 at Amazon
This model of the Philips Lumea comes with three attachments: a larger one for the body, one for the face, and a precision attachment. It also comes with an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety and a handy storage pouch.
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- AO.com Cyber Monday deals
- Currys Cyber Monday deals
- Argos Cyber Monday deals
- John Lewis Cyber Monday deals
- Boots Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Cyber Monday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Cyber Monday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Cyber Monday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Cyber Monday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Cyber Monday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Cyber Monday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Cyber Monday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Cyber Monday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Cyber Monday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Cyber Monday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie