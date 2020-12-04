Save over $400 with this cheap Surface Pro 7 deal at Best Buy

Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy are still available and right now there's a killer deal on Surface Pro 7 laptops. This cheap laptop deal continues the Cyber Monday savings with a whopping $360 off Microsoft's Surface Pro 7, offering one of the cheapest Surface Pro 7 deals of the year.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 Laptop Tablet Now; $899 | Was: $1,329 | Savings: $430 (32%)

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 offers a powerful mobile experience unmatched by standard laptops and tablets. Running off a powerful 10th Gen Intel i5, sporting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, Best Buy's cheap Surface Pro 7 deal is hard to pass up.

Designed to be Microsoft's trail blazing 2-in-1 laptop tablet, the Surface Pro 7 one of Microsoft's most popular laptops to date. A few options are available for purchase, all with equally impressive discounts that just can't be passed up.

The entry level model, which features 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, is on sale for just $599 – a nice $360 off its standard retail price and it's biggest discount of the year. An excellent machine for personal use and as a student laptop, this configuration offers one of the cheapest laptop deals of Cyber Monday.

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale offered some of the best laptop deals this year, and thankfully those deals are still going for the most part. You can still find offers on some of the best laptops available, with killer offers on Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, and more!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.