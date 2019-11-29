Save over a £110 this Black Friday on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones on Amazon

Black Friday is here, rejoice! We have been seeing deals all week (month?) long by now but of course, the best was saved for last, even on Amazon. This Beats Solo3 wireless headphones deal is indeed a true Black Friday deal, almost halving the price of the fan-favourite brand's most funky line of wireless headphones.
• Buy the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones on Amazon, Black Friday prices from £139, you save up to £110.95
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless won't run out of juice anytime soon. Even better, a 5-minute quick charge gives you three hours of playback when battery is low.
The extremely good battery life is coupled up with premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics in true Beats quality. On top of this, you can take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls using your voice only.
Included in the box is the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, a carrying case, a 3.5mm remote Talk cable, universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), quick start guide and warranty card.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Beats Pop Collection – Pop Indigo | Black Friday price £139 | Was £249.95 | You save £110.95 (44%) on Amazon
Premium Beats sound and extremely good battery life characterises the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. A quick 5-minute charge will give you three hours of listening time and you can activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls. Now almost half price on Amazon, don't miss out! View Deal
- Best Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- AO.com Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie