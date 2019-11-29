Save over 40% with Black Friday Lego deals from Amazon TODAY ONLY – back in stock!

Among today's best Amazon Black Friday deals are one-day only discounts on a great range of Lego sets, including the impossibly cool Lego Bugatti Chiron, which is now unbelievable value. But all these fantastic deals end today, at 11.59pm on November 29th – so don't hang around!

We've seen some great Lego Black Friday deals this year already, but this price for the Bugatti is something else – a 3,599-piece set for £175 would be a brilliant-enough deal on its own, but for it to be one of the most eye-catching sets out there just drives it home (so to speak).

But there are also big Black Friday discounts for some of our other favourite Lego sets – the Lego Hidden Side Haunted High School and the Lego City Downtown Fire Brigade are especially good prices.

Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron | RRP £329.99 | Now £174.99

One of Lego's coolest sets of the last few years is this incredibly detailed Bugatti Chiron, which includes a working eight-speed gearbox, steering, a moving W16 engine, detailed interior, and spoiler that raises and lowers. It was awesome at full price, and at 47% off, it's just astounding. Do not miss out on this.View Deal

Lego Hidden Side Haunted High School | RRP £109.99 | Now £61.99

Lego's Hidden Side sets mix augmented-reality play with traditional Lego sets. The 'Hidden' aspect goes double: first, this school playset transforms, folding and opening into a great monster. But also, you can play a game on your phone while pointing the camera at the set, which tasks you with hunting ghosts and physically interacting with the school to change things in the game. It's a very cool set in the first place, and has this great extra experience to it once built.View Deal

Lego Creator Pirate Roller Coaster | RRP £59.99 | Now £41.99

One of our favourite Lego sets – it's such a cool build for the price! It's a Creator 3-in-1 set, so there are three different theme-park rides to build, but we'd recommend it even if it was just the main one: it's such a cool, evocatively themed, working pirate coaster.View Deal

Lego City Downtown Fire Brigade | RRP £89.99 | Now £51.99

Lego fire engine sets never go out of style, and we love what a comprehensive playset this is. You've got a proper-sized building to save from a raging fire, a swivelling crane, a falling lampost, a load of minifigures and accessories, and (most importantly) four different fire and rescue vehicles. Kids can create so much peril and heroism from this one set, and it's an amazing price today.View Deal

Lego Technic Tracked Loader 2-in-1 | RRP £54.99 | Now £32.99

Build yourself a working loader vehicle with rotating cab, working boom and claw, two-speed winch and moving tracks… or create a tracked dumper truck from the same piece. It's a great bit of Technic mechanics in either form.View Deal

Lego Star Wars Droid Gunship | RRP £54.99 | Now £35.99

Battle for the home of the Wookiees with this detailed vehicle, which includes two droid figures, plus Yoda and Wookiee chief Tarffull. The droid ship fires stud missiles, and is great to mix with other Star Wars sets for big battles.View Deal

Remember, these deals end at 11.59pm on Friday November 29th. But we have more of the best Black Friday Lego deals if you're looking for something else – there are loads more great sets of all kinds.

