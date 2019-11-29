Save over 40% with Black Friday Lego deals from Amazon TODAY ONLY – back in stock!

Among today's best Amazon Black Friday deals are one-day only discounts on a great range of Lego sets, including the impossibly cool Lego Bugatti Chiron, which is now unbelievable value. But all these fantastic deals end today, at 11.59pm on November 29th – so don't hang around!
We've seen some great Lego Black Friday deals this year already, but this price for the Bugatti is something else – a 3,599-piece set for £175 would be a brilliant-enough deal on its own, but for it to be one of the most eye-catching sets out there just drives it home (so to speak).
But there are also big Black Friday discounts for some of our other favourite Lego sets – the Lego Hidden Side Haunted High School and the Lego City Downtown Fire Brigade are especially good prices.
Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron |
RRP £329.99 | Now £174.99
One of Lego's coolest sets of the last few years is this incredibly detailed Bugatti Chiron, which includes a working eight-speed gearbox, steering, a moving W16 engine, detailed interior, and spoiler that raises and lowers. It was awesome at full price, and at 47% off, it's just astounding. Do not miss out on this.View Deal
Lego Hidden Side Haunted High School |
RRP £109.99 | Now £61.99
Lego's Hidden Side sets mix augmented-reality play with traditional Lego sets. The 'Hidden' aspect goes double: first, this school playset transforms, folding and opening into a great monster. But also, you can play a game on your phone while pointing the camera at the set, which tasks you with hunting ghosts and physically interacting with the school to change things in the game. It's a very cool set in the first place, and has this great extra experience to it once built.View Deal
Lego Creator Pirate Roller Coaster | RRP £59.99 | Now £41.99
One of our favourite Lego sets – it's such a cool build for the price! It's a Creator 3-in-1 set, so there are three different theme-park rides to build, but we'd recommend it even if it was just the main one: it's such a cool, evocatively themed, working pirate coaster.View Deal
Lego City Downtown Fire Brigade | RRP £89.99 | Now £51.99
Lego fire engine sets never go out of style, and we love what a comprehensive playset this is. You've got a proper-sized building to save from a raging fire, a swivelling crane, a falling lampost, a load of minifigures and accessories, and (most importantly) four different fire and rescue vehicles. Kids can create so much peril and heroism from this one set, and it's an amazing price today.View Deal
Lego Technic Tracked Loader 2-in-1 | RRP £54.99 | Now £32.99
Build yourself a working loader vehicle with rotating cab, working boom and claw, two-speed winch and moving tracks… or create a tracked dumper truck from the same piece. It's a great bit of Technic mechanics in either form.View Deal
Lego Star Wars Droid Gunship | RRP £54.99 | Now £35.99
Battle for the home of the Wookiees with this detailed vehicle, which includes two droid figures, plus Yoda and Wookiee chief Tarffull. The droid ship fires stud missiles, and is great to mix with other Star Wars sets for big battles.View Deal
Remember, these deals end at 11.59pm on Friday November 29th. But we have more of the best Black Friday Lego deals if you're looking for something else – there are loads more great sets of all kinds.
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Lego – 30% off sets, plus free gift with purchases over £120
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie