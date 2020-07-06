Save over 40% off L'Oreal True Match Foundation in Amazon's summer sale!

Cheap makeup alert! Amazon has slashed the price of L'Oreal True Match Foundation by 40-percent! The mega sale also includes big brands such as NYX, L'Oreal, Maybelline and more for its Summer Sale.

The sale sees prices slashed on everything from lipgloss and foundation to brow gel and blusher, so if you're in the market for some new makeup, these deals are not to be missed. You can check out all of the makeup deals by following the link below:

But it's L'Oreal True Match Foundation that we're here for today. True Match claims to provide 24h hydration thanks to its hydrating complex consisting of Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin and aloe vera extract.

Moreover, the formula contains vitamin E, and enhances your natural glow whilst allowing your skin to breathe with a non-comedogenic and suitable for sensitive skin formula.

True Match is available in 40 true-to-skin shades so you can’t see where your foundation ends and your skin begins. Each shade is created based on a careful selection of colour adjusting pigments. The undertones range from Cool, Neutral and Warm.

According to L'Oréal True Match matches 98% of UK female skin tones.

