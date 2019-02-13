Save over 20% on this epic Lego Technic set before it's gone FOREVER…

One of our favourite Lego Technic sets of the last few years, the monstrous Bucket Wheel Excavator, is now officially retired, which is Lego's polite way of saying it's taken it out behind the woodshed. But that means the remaining stock is getting some big discounts, so if you jump in before they're all gone, you'll get maybe the best-value Lego set you've ever bought.

The 3,969-piece epic build forms an earth mover that's 16 inches high and over two feet long when fully extended, with a motor powering moving the machine and rotating its body, as well as turning the bucket wheel and connecting conveyer belt.

As an added bonus, the whole thing can be build into an entirely different second model.

Here's where you can find it:

Lego Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator at Argos | Now £149.99 | Was £189.99

