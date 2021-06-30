Save $80 with this cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deal at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $319 – 20% off

apple watch series 6 cheap
(Image credit: Apple)
If you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 6 cheap, Amazon may have the deal for you. While Prime Day saw the cheapest deal the Series 6 has seen in some time, this deal offers one of the best prices since then and easily the best Apple Watch Series 6 deal today.

Starting at $319, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals offer one of the best Apple Watch smartwatches to be released at a very attractive price point. Amazon has had the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for some time, running deals that take anywhere from $50 off to $80 off one of the most popular smartwatches available today.

Apple Watch Series 6

Now: $279 | Was: $399 | Savings: $120 (30%)
Grab Apple's flagship smartwatch on sale now at Amazon. Starting at $279, Amazon is offering both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions in a range of colors with varying discounts on select models.View Deal

Launched in September 2020, the Series 6 is the current flagship of the Apple Watch line. It offers an always-on retina display, a great range of health sensors and an excellent range of apps. 

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes, both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions, and a choice of aluminum, stainless steel and titanium cases. There is also a wide range of band colors and styles on offer to suit your mood and style.

Amazon's sale includes a number of colors and the deals start at $279, which is the lowest price we've seen the Apple Watch Series 6 to date. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular model on sale for $409.

Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

