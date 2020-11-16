Save $700 on this PS5-ready Samsung QLED TV in Amazon's Black Friday deals

Black Friday TV deals are here. Now that we're nearing the big day, the best Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast and few can compete with Amazon's latest reduction on an incredible 75-inch QLED TV. Reduced from $2199.99, the Samsung 75-inch Q70T TV is now $1497.99. That's a discount of 32% on a 2020 screen with Samsung's exceptional QLED tech in a seriously respectable size – this is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

• Samsung 75-inch Q70T QLED TV | was $2199.99 | now $1497.99

QLED screens are known for their beautiful colours and impressive contrast, and the Q70T is no different. Samsung's Quantum Processor is also perfect for upscaling non-4K video into something that 2020 would be proud of. On top of the excellent visuals, there's also the reassuring fact that QLED screens don't suffer the same risks of screen burn-in as OLED TVs, and Samsung is even offering a 10 year screen burn warranty.

The Q70T is also a friend to new generation gamers looking for the best gaming TV, because it has 4K at 120Hz supper, plus VRR technology to keep up with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. With it's Game Enhancer+ Plus mode, it offers low lag gaming so you never have to wait for the action on screen to catch up with your button presses.

In terms of streaming apps, there's plenty to choose from here too. Netflix and Prime Video are there as standard, and the much coveted Disney+ means you don't need to miss out on season 2 of the Mandalorian.

And finally, it's more of a cherry on the icing on the Q70T cake but another nice feature is the Ambient Mode+. Where most TVs are happy to cycle through some 4K stock images, the Q70T has a neat feature that lets you take a picture of your wall colour and then pop it straight onto the screen to blend it into the background. A nice disappearing trick that means you don't have to spend thousands on a rollable screen from LG. Just a really good sales price instead.

Samsung Q70T 75-inch TV | Was $2,199.99 | Now $1,497.99 | Save 32% at Amazon

The Samsung Q70T is a 4K QLED TV with a great balance of features that make it especially attractive at this Black Friday deal price. At 75 inches, this is a beast of a screen entirely matched with stunning QLED performance when it comes to colours and contrast. It's also a great investment if you've picked up a PS5 or Xbox Series X and want to make the most of 120fps games. View Deal

