Save $650 on the LG CX 55-inch OLED TV in Amazon's Black Friday deal… if you can get one

We know a lot of people will be waiting for the best Black Friday deals before picking up a TV, but there's no way you'll beat this offer on one the of the best OLED TVs: the LG CX. Right now, it's the cheapest it's ever been thanks to an offer at Amazon – at just $1,049, it is absolutely the TV bargain of the year… if you can get hold of one. Stock seems to be scarce, so check the offer below and if you see it available, don't delay!

• Buy LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Save $650| Now $1,049 at Amazon

This is definitely going to come out high on the list of best Black Friday TV deals in 2020. The LG CX os one of the best TVs on the planet of any kind, packing in all of LG's most advanced screen and processing technology, but without costing too much money… and that was before the giant price cut!

In our full LG CX review, we said "The LG CX’s combination of exquisite pictures at a lower price make it LG’s most all-round irresistible OLED TV yet."

For movie lovers, it's the best TV in its price class, thanks to the way LG's processing and the deep contrast of OLED combine to create incredibly true-to-life pictures.

But we also rate the LG CX as the best gaming TV, thanks its support for every next-gen new feature supported by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including the ability to display 4K video at 120fps, and Variable Refresh Rate, which means no more screen tearing when the framerate stutters, so things look smooth and clear at all times.

• PS5 pre-orders – get yours in the next wave before they go!

• Xbox Series X pre-orders – keep your eye on new stock

The LG CX supports these features over every HDMI port – some rival TVs only have one port capable of handling the latest connectivity options. Basically, if you want the games we're most excited about, such as Horizon: Forbidden West, to look their best, this TV is T3's pick to do that.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Was $1,699 | Save $650 | Now $1,049 at Amazon

We rate this as the best TV on the planet under $2,000, and the best gaming TV bar none – and now it's the best TV under $1,100 if you can get one in this offer! The amazing HDR performance of OLED combines with LG's fantastic handling of detail and nuance in dark areas to produce something extraordinary. It also has one of the best smart TV platforms built into it, as well as key next-gen gaming connectivity options, meaning it's perfectly future-proofed. We've never seen it this cheap, so don't miss out!View Deal

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (US)