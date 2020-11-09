Save $500 on Vizio's amazing cheap OLED TV in Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals

Is this the Black Friday TV deal to beat in 2020? Best Buy has just sliced 30% off the price of Vizio's OLED-H1 TV – this was already one of the cheapest OLED TVs around, but now it's just ridiculous.

You can now get the OLED-H1 from just $899, but to see this price you'll need to be signed into a free My Best Buy account – it's easy to get signed up if you're not already though. After that, you'll have access to an offers that's definitely going to rank among the best Black Friday deals.

• Vizio OLED-H1 55-inch | Save $400 | Now $899 at Best Buy

• Vizio OLED-H1 65-inch | Save $500 | Now $1,499 at Best Buy

As you can see, it's not just the smaller 55-inch set you can get a big discount on. There's $500 off the 65-inch version, making it easily the best-priced OLED set of that size.

Taking excellent TV tech and bringing down the price is Vizio's whole game, and these are its first OLED TVs, which launched just a matter of weeks ago. They give you the full OLED experience, including beautiful HDR colors and deep, deep black levels.

The advantage of OLED is that the pixels emit their own light – rather than have a big backlight behind them, as LCD TVs do – which each pixel can control its own brightness individually. That means you can have bright spots right next to dark, and incredible nuance in moody scenes – when combined with the extra dynamic range of HDR, it produces truly stunning results.

Vizio has also primed these TVs for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch, with Vizio's ProGaming Engine designed to make sure responsiveness in games is as fast as possible.

We've also seen excellent deals on other OLED TVs this year already, including the on the LG CX, which we rate as not only one of the best OLED TVs, but also the best gaming TV.

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (US)