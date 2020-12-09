Save up to $200 with these MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals at Best Buy

Thanks to the Apple Sale Event going on at Best Buy, deal hunters have had four days of savings on Apple products including MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods and more of Apple's most popular products.

Offering some of the best deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro's we've seen in some time, Best Buy's sale is a must-see for those hoping to grab Apple's industry-leading laptops on sale.

Apple Sale Event

Offering some of the best savings of the year on Apple's most popular tech, shoppers will find deals on AirPods, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more. Save upwards of 30% on select products for a limited time.

Offers End Thursday December 10th

Matching price drops only seen around Prime Day and Black Friday, Best Buy's Apple Sale Event offers the best prices MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks. Now $200 off retail, these are the best MacBook Air deals and best MacBook Pro deals you'll find before Christmas arrives.

The MacBook Air 13" notebook – now starting at just $749.99 – runs on a 10th Gen i3 paired with a 256GB SSD. This offers the best value for those hoping to stick to a budget, but we would recommend grabbing some external storage to increase your storage capacity.

LaCie portable SSDs are thankfully on sale alongside the Apple Sales Event, with storage options as large as 5TB on sale. The best value by far is the 1TB rugged version, now just $64.99 for a full terabyte of SSD storage.

The Macbook Pro 13" – now starting at $1,099.99 – features an 8th Gen Intel i5 coupled with a 256GB SSD. You'll get a sizeable performance boost worthy of the $250 price bump over the MacBook Air, but we'd still recommend grabbing some external storage.

Check out a few of Best Buy's cheapest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals below!

Apple MacBook Air 13" Notebook (Intel i3) Now: $749.99 | Was: $949.99 | Savings: $200 (21%)

Apple's entry-level MacBook Air 13" notebook offers the best bang for the buck, running off a 10th Gen Intel i3 paired with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. All colors are on sale as well, including Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13" Notebook (Intel I5) Now: $1,049.99 | Was: $1,249.99 | Savings: $200

The I5 version of Apple's MacBook Air notebook comes coupled with a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM, offering a sizeable performance boost for those willing to spend the extra dough. All colors are on sale as well, including Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" Notebook (8th Gen Intel i5) Now: $1,099.99 | Was: $1,249.99 | Savings: $150 (13%)

The 8th Gen Intel i5 Macbook Pro model features 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, getting a $150 price cut during Best Buy's Apple Sale Event. Offering the best deal on a MacBook Pro notebook since Black Friday, all colors are on sale including Space Gray and Silver.View Deal

Apple Macbook Pro 13" Notebook (10th Gen Intel i5) Now: $1,599.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $200 (11%)

For the professionals out there, save $200 on the 10th Gen Intel i5 model paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. An excellent offer on Apple's high-end notebook, with all colors on sale including Space Gray and Silver. View Deal

