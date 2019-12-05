Save $200 on Microsoft's latest Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy before Christmas

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 are dead. Long live Black Friday and Cyber Monday! That doesn't mean the deals are dead, however, as all of the major American retailers – Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and so on – are still slashing prices on all the latest tech.

T3 has spent the last few weeks finding the very best deals so that you don't have to and we'll continue to do so as the Christmas and holiday season rolls on. We've got our eye on everything, from smartphones to laptops to kitchenware to toys, so make sure you keep coming back to check out what's around.

One deal that caught our eye today is Best Buy knocking $200 off the brand new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in black.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel Core i5, 256GB, Matte Black) | Was $1,299 | Now $1,099 | Available at Best Buy

Microsoft has worked long and hard to cement its reputation as a competent manufacturer of consumer technology and it has worked: the Surface line of laptops, tablets, and desktops is now renowned for their high-quality design and execution.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, then you should be seriously considering those made by Microsoft. The specific one that's on offer here is a bargain, too, with high-end specs – Intel's Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage – coupled with amazing software and some other cool features, like Fast Charging, which gives you up to eight hours from a single hour of charge.

This really is the best way to experience Windows 10, which is a great update to the operating system, in our opinion – an opinion formed from testing many, many different devices. Microsoft has really thought about how to make a great laptop and it shows.

For $1,099 ahead of Christmas, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal.