Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 and V8 Absolute during Amazon Prime Day

With Amazon's biggest sale of the year just hours away, retailers across the net are jumping in the action by offering deals on some of their most popular products. Dyson is joining in on the action this by offering not one but two must-see offers on a couple of their best vacuums.
For the next few weeks, Dyson is taking $100 off both the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as well ass the Dyson V8 Absolute. Offering what everyone loves and expects from a Dyson vacuum, these bagless wonders feature powerful cleaning capabilities many comparable vacs just can't match.
- Dyson Ball Animal 2: Now: $499.99 | Was: $599.99 | Savings: $100
- Dyson V8 Absolute: Now: $349.99 | Was: $449.99 | Savings: $100
Available only through Dyson.com, both vacuums come with an instant $100 rebate along with up to $75 of free tools with each purchase. That's $175 worth of savings when you pick up one of these incredible machines during Prime Day. While these aren't available at Amazon, these easily beat some of the best Prime Day deals on Dyson and other vacuums.
Now: $349.99 | Was: $449.99 | Savings: $100 (22%)
Lightweight, compact and cordless, the Dyson V8 Absolute offers a powerful yet versatile stick vac that features up to 40 minutes of continuous runtime, enough power to tackle even the messiest areas and an ultra-light design that makes extended use a breeze.
Read our Dyson V8 Absolute review for more information.View Deal
Now: $499.99 | Was: $599.99 | Savings: $100 (16%)
Built for tough to clean carpets and hardwoods, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 features a slick "ball" design that makes it easy to corner and maneuver around the house. The perfect choice for households with pets, the Ball 2 doesn't disappoint.
Read our Dyson Ball Animal 2 review for more information.View Deal
