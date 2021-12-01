Save almost $1,000 on a new Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 2080 gaming laptop

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday out of the way, we now set our sights towards the best Christmas deals of the year. Amazon Christmas deals are already showing up, giving us no break from the biggest sales weekend of the year. This RTX gaming laptop deal doesn't pull any punches either, offering of the best Razer gaming laptop deals yet.

On sale for $2,024.67 at Amazon, this Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 2080 Super Max-Q gaming laptop is now almost $1,000 off. A solid 33% price drop, this deal takes exactly $975.32 off the standard $2,999.99 tag. As one of the best gaming laptops available today, we'd highly recommend checking this offer out – for you or for someone on your gift list.

Loaded with NVIDIA's RTX 2080 Max-Q paired with Intel's 10th Gen i7, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced offers an excellent mobile gaming platform that's hard to beat for the price. For 300Hz 1080p gaming, this rig offers a great range of power and performance for the cost.



Running on a 10th Gen Intel i7-10875H alongside NVIDIA's RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is an excellent gaming rig that provides enough horsepower to handle 300Hz 1080p gaming. While this laptop doesn't support 4K natively, thanks to NVIDIA's own graphics drivers it'll support upscaling to 4K nicely with decent refresh rates for gaming.

Spec'd with a 512GB SSD built-in as well as 16GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is also a solid future-proof build.. While 4K gaming is still picking up in terms of gaming laptop support, this rigs 15.6" OLED screen offers impressive picture quality and clarity at 1080p.

While you may want to upgrade the SSD at some point, at this price point the 512GB storage capacity is a generous amount. Games will fill this up fairly quickly though, so don't be afraid to check out our best SSD guide for some inspiration on an upgrade.

If this Razer Blade 15 Advanced deal doesn't fill the void, there's plenty of other gaming laptops on sale cheap right now thanks to early Black Friday sales. Check out some of the best offers below and you just might find the mobile gaming rig of your dreams.

