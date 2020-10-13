Save 75% on this Denon 4K & Dolby Atmos AV receiver at Best Buy – it's a Prime Day miracle!

Not to be outdone by Amazon's Prime Day deals, Best Buy is launching some big-gun discounts of its own during Prime Day, and this one's the biggest of all. There are lots of great Best Buy deals happening right now, but none with 75% off!

Denon's AVR-X2600H is arguably the best mid-range AV receiver around, with support for 7.2 channels of audio, Dolby Atmos and DST:X 3D audio, and 8(!) 4K HDR HDMI inputs. For $200, you could buy it just as an HDMI switch and it'd be good value…

Of course, it'll be even more useful if you're using it to build a surround sound system. Supporting 7.2 channels means it can be used for either a seven-speaker surround system with one or two subwoofers, or it can power a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos system with two overhead speakers and five around you.

If you don't go for adding height speakers, the AVR-X2600H actually has height virtualization built-in, so it can fake the effect surprisingly convincingly through your regular surround speakers, so if you have a setup like this already, this could be an worthy upgrade for your current receiver.

Naturally, it decodes audio directly from your HDMI sources and applies its own impeccable amplification, but it also has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi built in, so you can stream music to it easily over Apple AirPlay, Spotify, Tidal and more.

It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can change inputs and generally control it using your voice assistant.

This AV receiver offers 7.2 channels of output at a maximum of 125W per channel. Eight 4K HDR HDMI inputs provide plenty of connectivity, along with composite video and USB. Various smart features and streaming support make it a totally modern addition to your home cinema setup.View Deal

In theory, this offer ends on October 14, but we don't expect stock to last that long – get while the going's good!

