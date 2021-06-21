Save 50% on this Echo Show 5 plus Blink Mini camera bundle during Prime Day

Prime Day is officially live and Amazon has dropped some must-see deals on their smart tech. Offering one of the best prices on the Echo Show 5 since last year's Prime Day, this is a must-see deal for anyone in need of a basic security setup.
On sale for $59.99, Amazon's cheapest Echo Show 5 deal is back and better than ever. Offering over 50% off the Echo Show 5 plus Blink Mini outdoor wireless security camera bundle, Amazon is bringing back one of its best Echo Show deals since Prime Day 2020.
With all of the best Prime Day deals to showing up today, this offer provides the best price on one of Amazon's top smart displays. This deal is set to be around until the end of Prime Day, but that shouldn't stop you from saving on one of Amazon's best devices today.
Now: $59.99 | Was: $124.98 | Savings: $64.99 (52%)
Amazon's best Echo Show deal is back and better than ever, offering the Echo Show 5 plus a Blink Mini for just $59.99. A solid 52% off the standard asking price, this is the best deal you'll find for some time.View Deal
Amazon's Echo Show 5 takes what everyone loved about their best smart speaker, the Echo Dot, and added a convenient smart display for further interactivity and control. Combined with the Blink Mini Wi-Fi security camera, it pairs nicely as a simple security setup for smaller apartments, offices and homes.
The standalone version of Amazon's Echo Show 5 is also on sale at 44% off, but at $49.99 it's only $10 cheaper than the Blink Mini bundle. Spend the extra cash and get the added value out of the bundle, which easily outweighs the standalone version by a wide margin.
