Save 40-percent on this Karcher Pressure Washer

The Kärcher K4 Pressure Washer is a quality piece of kit.

And, here it is thanks to a very welcome Amazon deal retailing for just £209.99, which is a whole £130 down from its RRP of £339.99.

Amazon Prime Day – 15th July

The K4 Premium Full Control has been designed to give you complete confidence to maximise the results from your high pressure cleaning.

With a simple twist of the spray lance the power and volume of the water released can be varied according to the surface to be cleaned and the level of dirt; the level selected can then be easily checked on the Full Control Power Gun via the LED display.

This means that you always have the right setting for ideal results in every cleaning task.

The home kit includes the following accessories: T350 patio cleaner and a 1L bottle of stone detergent. The car kit includes: snow foam nozzle, a rotating soft-bristle wash brush and a 1L bottle of car shampoo.

