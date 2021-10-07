Save 40% on Le Creuset cast iron in this Early Black Friday deal from Amazon

This deal is cooking. Save over $120 right now on these 3.5qt Dutch ovens.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

Now is the time to get your shopping in early, as Amazon's Epic Daily Deals are bringing Black Friday deals prices to you right now. The latest offer is this huge saving on the swanky Le Creuset enameled cast iron signature sauteuse oven. 

This classic 3.5-quart Dutch oven comes in 11 colors but three models are currently discounted by 40%, saving over $120 on the retail price. You can pick up the cerise (red), indigo (blue) or flame (orange) versions in this Amazon Epic Daily Deal. Though you will need to move quickly, as I expect this deal won't last for long. 

Le Creuset is a French cookware company, known for its colorful cast iron pots. According to Le Creuset, sauteuse pans have sloping sides making them suitable for simmering and reduction.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise: was $300, now $179.95 at Amazon
This cast iron sautese oven is oven safe and dishwasher safe, and comes in ceriseView Deal

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise: was $300, now $179.95 at Amazon
This cast iron sautese oven is oven safe and dishwasher safe, and comes in indigoView Deal

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise: was $300, now $179.95 at Amazon
This cast iron sautese oven is oven safe and dishwasher safe, and comes in flameView Deal

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

