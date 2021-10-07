Save 40% on Le Creuset cast iron in this Early Black Friday deal from Amazon

Now is the time to get your shopping in early, as Amazon's Epic Daily Deals are bringing Black Friday deals prices to you right now. The latest offer is this huge saving on the swanky Le Creuset enameled cast iron signature sauteuse oven.

This classic 3.5-quart Dutch oven comes in 11 colors but three models are currently discounted by 40%, saving over $120 on the retail price. You can pick up the cerise (red), indigo (blue) or flame (orange) versions in this Amazon Epic Daily Deal. Though you will need to move quickly, as I expect this deal won't last for long.

Le Creuset is a French cookware company, known for its colorful cast iron pots. According to Le Creuset, sauteuse pans have sloping sides making them suitable for simmering and reduction.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise: was $300, now $179.95 at Amazon

This cast iron sautese oven is oven safe and dishwasher safe, and comes in cerise

