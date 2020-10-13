Save 30% on Arlo smart security cameras in this Prime Day deal!

It's always been tradition to have some big smart home products among the best Prime Day deals, and 2020 is delivering. Amazon has 30% off Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Ultra 4K smart cameras and starter kits, making one of the best security cameras in the world a much more affordable price. But this offer ends at 15:00 PDT on October 14!

• Save 30% on Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Ultra | From just $139 at Amazon US

In our Arlo Pro 3 review, we said "The Arlo Pro 3 is like the Iron Man of smart security, offering powerful technical capabilities in a slick package that makes it largely easy to unleash that power (and looks great at the same time)."

The Arlo Pro system uses a series of totally wireless security cameras that connect to a central hub, which means the video stays off your Wi-Fi, and so doesn't interfere with your streaming or gaming. The cameras are battery powered (lasting roughly four to six weeks between charges), so all you need to do is mount them in doors or out – they're totally weatherproof.

When they detect motion, they can beam it to the cloud (or to local storage attached to the hub, if you prefer), ready for viewing from the app. If you subscribe to Arlo's subscription, you also get some extra smarts, such as the system being able to differentiate between people, animals and parcels, so you'll know what caused an alert before you see the footage.

They can detect sounds, including being able to tell you if they hear what sounds like an alarm, and all have spotlights built in for illumination, but have infrared night vision too.

They also have two-way audio communication, and have built-in sirens, so if you're away from home and you see an intruder, you can scare the the hell out of them.

The Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Ultra offer the same smart features and design, but the Ultra offers 4K video (hence the name), while the Arlo Pro 3 offers 2.5K video (slightly better than Full HD). You can actually mix and match cameras on your system, too.

Our only gripes with the Arlo cameras have been that they're really premium priced… but not with 30% off!

