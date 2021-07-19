Save 27% on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells at Amazon

If you've been trying to find Bowflex dumbbells on sale over the past few months, than you know how much of a challenge that's been. With Bowflex being sold out on some of their most popular products thanks to the many home gyms popping up, finding the SelectTech 552 dumbells on sale – let alone discounted – has been tough.
Now on sale for $399.99, Amazon not only has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells in stock but they're also on sale for 27% off. While it isn't the lowest price we've seen these go to, it's the best price you'll find today and the best we've seen in months.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair)
Now: $399.99 | Was: $549 | Savings: $149.01 (27%)
Grab a pair of SelectTech 552's on sale for almost $150 off today, saving a solid 27% on some of the best dumbbells for home gyms available today.View Deal
A great addition to some of the best multi-gyms around, the Bowflex SelectTech 552's are a weight lifter's dream. Combining 15 sets of weights into one conveniently adjustable setup, no home gym is complete without a pair of these bad boys in the cut. They aren't compact, however, so they'll take up a bit of space in your gym but for the price, that's not much of a problem.
Bowflex weights have been all over the place in terms of price these past few months, and finding an actual pair of 552's on sale for a fair number has been tough. There are a few dealers out there who are going a bit cheaper below, but Amazon's offer is a solid bet if you want to make sure you're buying from a reputable source who isn't trying to scam you.
Editor's Recommendations