Save 27% on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells at Amazon

If you've been trying to find Bowflex dumbbells on sale over the past few months, than you know how much of a challenge that's been. With Bowflex being sold out on some of their most popular products thanks to the many home gyms popping up, finding the SelectTech 552 dumbells on sale – let alone discounted – has been tough.

Now on sale for $399.99, Amazon not only has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells in stock but they're also on sale for 27% off. While it isn't the lowest price we've seen these go to, it's the best price you'll find today and the best we've seen in months.

A great addition to some of the best multi-gyms around, the Bowflex SelectTech 552's are a weight lifter's dream. Combining 15 sets of weights into one conveniently adjustable setup, no home gym is complete without a pair of these bad boys in the cut. They aren't compact, however, so they'll take up a bit of space in your gym but for the price, that's not much of a problem.

Bowflex weights have been all over the place in terms of price these past few months, and finding an actual pair of 552's on sale for a fair number has been tough. There are a few dealers out there who are going a bit cheaper below, but Amazon's offer is a solid bet if you want to make sure you're buying from a reputable source who isn't trying to scam you.

