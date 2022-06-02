Samsung's QD-OLED TVs could already be heading for a price cut

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're incredibly impressed by Samsung's QD-OLED technology, which you'll find in sets such as the Samsung S95B. But while the tech is really clever and the price isn't quite as high as we originally feared, it's still very expensive compared to many of the best TVs you can buy today.

So the news of Samsung's latest production plans should be good news for anyone who really wants a QD-OLED but can't quite justify the expense. According to electronics industry trade title The Elec, Samsung is working on a new kind of QD-OLED technology that'll be brighter, better quality and – best of all – cheaper to produce and therefore to buy.

Samsung's got the blues – that's brilliant for TV buyers

It's all about the blues. According to professor Kwon Jang-hyuk of Kyung Hee University, Samsung Display is currently researching the use of phosphorescent blue OLED materials for its next generation of QD-OLED panels.

Current panels use a mix of green and blue layers. The blue ones aren't as efficient as the green ones, so Samsung's QD-OLEDs use three layers of blue to every one layer of green. By making the blue phosphorescent layers more efficient, Samsung would be able to use fewer layers – and that means significantly lower costs.

According to professor Kwon, Samsung is making this a priority and intends to demonstrate a prototype "within the year". That means it'll be some time before we see the tech in actual TVs we can buy, but it does demonstrate just how much investment Samsung is putting into its QD-OLED technology.

With prices of the best OLED TVs coming down as manufacturers find more efficient ways to make them, the future of TV is getting (literally) brighter and hopefully more affordable for all too.