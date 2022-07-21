Samsung will give you $100 credit if you reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The successor to the really rather good Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, is launching in a matter of weeks, and if you give Samsung your email they'll give you $100 credit off Samsung's best foldable phone for 2022.

Or at least they will if you're a US customer. If you're a UK one, Samsung just urges you to trade in your existing kit for a little discount, which is nice but not like a fat wodge of one hundred dollar bills in your virtual pocket.

As reported by The Verge (opens in new tab), which spotted the US offer, all you need to do to get a range of discounts is to register in advance on the Samsung website (opens in new tab) before the Unpacked event on August 10th.

The amount of money Samsung will give you depends on which device/s you're ordering, but the amounts range from $30 credit on Galaxy wireless earbuds to an impressive $200 credit towards a bundle of a new Galaxy phone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds.

If you make use of this promotion, and just want money off a Galaxy phone, then you can get $100 credit.

What we expect to see at Samsung Unpacked in August

At least one folding Samsung is a definite, as you can see from the image at the top of this article: that's the official Samsung invitation confirming the event for August 10th, 2022. We're expecting to see the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4, and we're also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. And based on recent leaks we're expecting to see the next version of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro too.

It's a shame that the pre-event discounts aren't currently available to UK customers, but I'm optimistic that that'll change: Samsung is usually very good at offering the same kind of deals in the UK as it does in the US, so here's hoping that someone in Samsung UK is working on a website update that'll bring the same deal to this side of the Atlantic too.