Samsung to launch 'premium' metallic, flexi-display Note 4?

If you're big on the Galaxy Note series then you're in luck - 2014 might see two Note 4's, one of which looks to tout itself as the most premium phablet around...

Samsung might be launching a premium version of the Note 4 alongside its next Galaxy phablet, according to Korean news site ETNews.

The high-end device looks likely to sport a metal case, with Sammy reported to be considering materials like stainless steel, aluminium, and magnesium for its spiffing new coat.

It's also alleged that the pricier Note 4 will make use of a flexible display, and will pack a camera that uses optical image stabilisation.

Apple's always opted for a premium aesthetic, and this year's HTC One m8 was similarly bedazzling, making Samsung's plastic chassis feeling a bit cheap.

There's nothing official from Samsung yet, but we've rounded-up plenty of rumours on the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 right here at T3.com.

Source ETNews

Via GForGames, TechRadar