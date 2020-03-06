Samsung S20 pre-order deal: now is the LAST CHANCE to bag FREE Galaxy Buds+

Samsung has been running a super pre-order phone deal on the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra phones. If you pick up either of the two hot new devices via pre-order then you get a pair of the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones for free.

It's a properly great pre-order offer, and makes upgrading to the S20+ or S20 Ultra an even more pleasurable experience. We've been recommending anyone interested in these phones to bag this deal before it's gone for weeks now. And, now, we're doing so one more time as the pre-order deal period ends of Sunday, March 8, 2020.

That means after this Sunday anyone who orders the S20+ or S20 Ultra will not get the free pair of £159 Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

The good news though is that, while it is late in the day, there is still time to bag that pre-order deal, and the best thing about it is that you can pick up the phone from anywhere you like, just remember to retain proof of purchase, as that is the golden ticket that'll get you the free Galaxy Buds+.

Naturally, T3 has been tracking the very best S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order prices, be that SIM free and on-contract (both qualify for the free Buds+) and our top picks can be viewed below.

T3's top pick Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20+ : at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront | 160GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £59pm

This S20+ deal bags you the handset for free upfront, and with unlimited minutes and texts. It also comes with a massive 160GB of data to burn each month courtesy of O2. £59 per month isn't the cheapest option in our list in terms of monthly spend, but this deal does come with free delivery and some sweet O2 extras.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Fonehouse | Three | £38.99 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

Three deliver a great value deal here through online retailer Fonehouse, one that delivers 100GB of data to use each month, unlimited and texts and the S20+ for £55 per month. The upfront fee for the handset is a very affordable £38.99, while delivery on the package is free.View Deal

T3's top pick Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Fonehouse | Three | £44.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £64pm

Three really knocks it out of the park with a cracking launch deal on the hyper-premium S20 Ultra. The handset itself costs £44.99 upfront, which is affordable, and then the SIM plan is £64 per month for 100GB of data as well as unlimited minutes and texts. Free delivery is included in the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £79 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £74pm

EE is the UK's number one network, and also the UK's fastest network, making it a premium choice for any upgrader. The S20 Ultra is available on EE right now for £79 upfront and then £74 per month for a SIM plan that delivers unlimited minutes and texts, as well as 100GB of data each month. As with the other deals listed here, delivery is fast and free.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ : How to claim them for free

To be clear, you need your proof of purchase as the Galaxy Buds+ don't come with the phone. This is obviously not ideal, but Samsung has made claiming them super easy, with the whole process taking less than 5 minutes.

All you have to do is once your phone has arrived, simply boot up the phone and then open up the Samsung Members App. Then simply provide proof of purchase when prompted. The Samsung team will then review said claim and quickly confirm if it has been validated. If it has, which it will be if you buy the phone from anyone other than Del Boy, your free Galaxy Buds+ will arrive within 45 days.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Ultra: What T3 says

Samsung Galaxy S20+:

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ takes the great base S20 phone and hten ups its performance with a better camera system, bigger screen (6.7-inches!) and a large and long-lasting 4,500mAh battery. For lovers of big screen phones who don't need the hyper-premium setup delivered in the S20 Ultra, it is the perfect fit.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is an absolute monster of a smartphone. In T3's official Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review, T3's Robert Jones said this phone "assaults the Android phone market like a barbarian warlord in the midst of battle", singling out praise for its "huge, buttery smooth 120Hz screen", "hyper-premium internal hardware spec", and "versatile, feature packed camera system".