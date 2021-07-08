Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs are on sale now with discounts of up to $1,000

Samsung fanatics hoping to find their latest Neo QLED displays on sale are in luck. Over at the Samsung store, shoppers can all sizes but one of their latest and greatest Smart TVs – the QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV.

Starting at $1,399.99 for the 50 inch model, Samsung is offering discounts of up to $1,000 on select display sizes. The largest display available is getting the biggest discount of the bunch, but all other sizes are receiving sizeable discounts of $100 to $200 off.

Samsung QN90A 50" Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

Now: $1,399.99 | Was: $1,499.99 | Savings: $100 (6%)

The smallest set available is on sale for $1,399.99 during Samsung's sale, offering a modest 6% off for a limited time. A price drop well worth the consideration, Samsung's flagship set is hard to come by at this price but if you can afford the 85 inch display you'll save quite a bit more on your purchase. Read our Samsung QN90A review for more details.View Deal

Almost all of the entire line of QN90A displays are receiving discounts. The only size not getting a price cut is the 65 inch (the most popular one unfortunately), but the discounts on the available sizes are well worth a look, too.

With the largest discount saving $1,000 if you can afford it, this is a good chance to grab Samsung's QN90A 4K TVs on sale. It's highly unlikely these will receive a larger discount than this any time soon.

Rated as the best TV of 2021 by T3, this premium QLED display offers an experience unlike any other. Featuring new mini-LED tech along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN90A offers a rich image with the versatility to handle HDR and upscaling with incredible results.

These sets also provide a great alternative for gaming, competing with some of the best gaming TVs available both in value and features. Samsung's Neo QLED sets feature an impressive range of HDR compatibility, but unfortunately does not support Dolby Vision HDR or Dolby Atmos/DTS:X. For some this may be a turn off, but Samsung's QN90A picks up the slack where it matters.

