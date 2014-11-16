Samsung Gear VR headset hits the US in December

Samsung's Oculus-powered virtual reality headset is set to touch down in the US next month.

Announced on the Oculus website, the Gear VR Innovator Edition is available for pre-registration from Samsung.

For now it seems the virtual reality headset will only ship to the United States, where it's slated to touch down early December.

It will come in two versions: $249 (about £157) for the headset bundled with a Bluetooth gamepad and $199 (about £126) for just the standalone headset.

"The Innovator Edition, much like the Oculus Rift Development Kit, provides developers and enthusiasts everything they need to build and experiment with the platform before the hardware and software are ready for consumers," Oculus said.

Gear VR will also come with an SD card carrying three starter software titles: Pacific Rim: Jaeger Pilot, Intro to VR and a 360 degree concert.

Unlike other headsets on the virtual reality scene like Oculus Rift and Sony Project Morpheus, Gear VR requires the use of a smartphone - namely the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 – which isn't part of the bundle.

The lids also been lifted on Project Beyond; a 360 degree camera which can stream live video remotely to the Gear VR headset, thus making it more immersive.

However Samsung says "it's not quite ready" yet, and will likely launch it with the consumer version in the future.