Samsung Gear S3 UK release date announced, pre-order now open

After the Samsung Gear S2 won Wearable of the Year at the T3 Awards 2016, we've been eagerly waiting for the Samsung Gear S3 to get a concrete release date.

Well, luckily for us, that has just happened, with the new series launching on November 11, 2016. In addition, UK pre-orders for the Samsung Gear S3 are also now live.

Two models are available for pre-order, the Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, both of which retail for £349.

With a promised 4-day battery life, 360 x 360 Fullcolor AOD display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+, wireless charging, 4GB of on-board storage, Exynos 7270, 1Ghz dual-core processor and super fast Tizen OS 2.3.2 OS, the Samsung Gear S3 looks like it could become the new king of the smartwatch market.

Naturally, T3.com will have a full review coming shortly, so keep your eyes peeled to the site over the next week or two.