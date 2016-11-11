Samsung Gear S3 UK release date announced, pre-order now open

Updated! Release date and official launch price confirmed

By

After the Samsung Gear S2 won Wearable of the Year at the T3 Awards 2016, we've been eagerly waiting for the Samsung Gear S3 to get a concrete release date.

Well, luckily for us, that has just happened, with the new series launching on November 11, 2016. In addition, UK pre-orders for the Samsung Gear S3 are also now live.

Two models are available for pre-order, the Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, both of which retail for £349.

With a promised 4-day battery life, 360 x 360 Fullcolor AOD display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass SR+, wireless charging, 4GB of on-board storage, Exynos 7270, 1Ghz dual-core processor and super fast Tizen OS 2.3.2 OS, the Samsung Gear S3 looks like it could become the new king of the smartwatch market.

Naturally, T3.com will have a full review coming shortly, so keep your eyes peeled to the site over the next week or two.

