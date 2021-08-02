Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reservations are open – here’s how to get on the list

Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 11 is expected to see a couple of big releases, including a new Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. But if there was any doubt about the latter being ready to release, you only need to look as far as the Samsung website.

On a less than cryptic page (experience what’s about to unfold), eager fans can reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 3 ahead of the release.

By signing up now, you can pre-order the phone as well as get extra trade-in credit for your old phones. You can actually trade-in two phones against the price of the new model and get an extra $100 credit for your trouble. So, it’s worth digging those old models out of the draw.

Filling in the reservation form will provide you with an email to pre-order the phone (presumably on August 11) as well as access some exclusive Samsung special offers. You can also add the details of your trade-in devices in advance, which can include wearables, tablets and phones from Samsung, Apple, Google, LG, Motorola and Microsoft. There’s even an option set up financing or instalment payments.

The dedicated web page lets you reserve and pre-order the Fold3 on its release (Image credit: Future)

How to reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

To reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 3, visit the Samsung reservation webpage and enter your name, email and Zip code. You can also enter your phone number for text alerts if you want to make sure you don’t miss out.

Samsung is holding its Unpacked event on August 11, so I expect the emails for preorder will also be sent that day. You’ll want to respond straight away to guarantee any early offers. While there’s nothing to suggest stocks will be limited, we’ve come to expect an imbalance between supply and demand for electronics this past year.