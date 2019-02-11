Samsung confirms Galaxy X launch date for this month's Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung has rolled-out a new teaser trailer for its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20, 2019 which includes a not-even-close-to-subtle hint at the arrival of its long-rumoured foldable handset, dubbed Samsung Galaxy X or Galaxy Fold.

The video doesn't reveal the hardware, but instead shows words contorting and folding in on themselves, like the pages of a paperback. The trailer uses the tagline "The Future Unfolds", followed by the date February 20, 2019.

It's very similar to the recent stunt in Paris which saw Samsung cover the iconic Place de la Concorde with billboards written in Hangeul, which is the South Korean alphabet. The billboards read “미래를 펼치다” and “이월 이십일”, which translates to “The future unfolds” and “February twentieth.”

The same characters appear in the latest video teaser trailer, which was first shared on Samsung's official YouTube and Twitter accounts earlier this afternoon.

Samsung has already teased its upcoming keynote events, which are set to be held simultaneously in San Francisco and London, with posters emblazoned with the number "10" – hinting at the rumoured next entry into the best-selling Galaxy S range, the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Like previous entries in the Galaxy S series, the new handsets are tipped to have an improved edge-to-edge display, camera with adjustable aperture, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon. Earlier this month, a monumental Galaxy S10 leak revealed almost every remaining detail about the forthcoming flagship ahead of the announcement next month.

Until the latest teaser video, which can be seen below, it was unclear whether the hotly-anticipated Galaxy X / Galaxy Fold would make an appearance during the latest Galaxy Unpacked, with some tipsters speculating that the pliable handset would not be ready and would likely need its own event at some point later in the year.

The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/MHvwrt7Rf4February 11, 2019

Samsung ever-so briefly revealed the foldable screen technology that will be used to power the Galaxy X during its annual developer conference in November 2018, which was held in San Francisco. However, the company disguised the industrial design of the handset with a boxy case to shield it from competitors' prying eyes.

The handset also reportedly made an appearance at CES in Las Vegas during the beginning of January – however, this was behind closed doors at the Samsung stand.

The latest Galaxy Unpacked keynote will be held one week before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tradeshow. Pre-orders for the entire range of devices are widely-rumoured to go live online the following day, February 21, 2019. If these reports are accurate, the Galaxy S10 will be available to buy sooner than its predecessors, which were unveiled at the beginning of MWC each year.

The announcement of the Galaxy X on February 20, 2019 also means the new handset will be available before any of its main competitors, including the long-rumoured foldable Motorola Razr, as well as the dual-folding Xioami, which was briefly teased in a video of a prototype shared by the company.

T3 will have all of the latest information from Galaxy Unpacked as soon as it's announced on-stage, so stay tuned. Samsung will also have a livestream of the keynote on its website, which will kickstart at 7pm GMT (2pm ET, 11am PT) on February 20, 2019.

As for what else might be launched at the Unpacked event, we could get an unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch and Samsung might even surprise us with a pair of smart running shoes.