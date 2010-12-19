Samsung Galaxy Tab price drops to £399.99

Plus: Entertainment package worth &pound;200 free

By

If you haven't bought your Christmas present yet, perhaps a Galaxy Tab?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab is available for cheaper than ever before from Comet and Amazon for £399.99.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review: the one true iPad alternative

The next best price is £419.99 at HMV, which is £20 more than the Comet and Amazon prices.

As an incentive to shell out money for the Galaxy Tab, Samsing is offering a free entertainment package worth £200. This package will be made available to users who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab between 8 December 2010 to 28 February 2011.

The entertainment package includes 50 free mp3 downloads, 15 new movie releases, 7 games and 5 eBooks.

The price has further dropped on these two websites since its release. Last month, Amazon had listed the Galaxy Tab as being £479.

Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab before 28 February 2011? T3's Twitter and Facebook feeds want to see your thoughts... keep following us for all tech news.

More about Samsung Galaxy

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.