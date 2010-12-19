Samsung Galaxy Tab price drops to £399.99

If you haven't bought your Christmas present yet, perhaps a Galaxy Tab?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab is available for cheaper than ever before from Comet and Amazon for £399.99.





The next best price is £419.99 at HMV, which is £20 more than the Comet and Amazon prices.



As an incentive to shell out money for the Galaxy Tab, Samsing is offering a free entertainment package worth £200. This package will be made available to users who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab between 8 December 2010 to 28 February 2011.



The entertainment package includes 50 free mp3 downloads, 15 new movie releases, 7 games and 5 eBooks.



The price has further dropped on these two websites since its release. Last month, Amazon had listed the Galaxy Tab as being £479.



