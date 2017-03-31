Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition is a thing, here’s why it shouldn’t be

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has finally been revealed to much excitement with its stunning specs and latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Yet Microsoft has got in on the action with a Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition - but what’s that?

It’s not, as you’d expect, a Galaxy S8 with Windows running on the handset. Actually it’s more of an experience you can opt for when your buy and pick up your handset.

In the US it’s possible to buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ which is a Microsoft Edition meaning you pick it up from a Microsoft Store on 21 April. But there’s more.

A Microsoft employee will be there to unbox it for you (we love doing that ourselves), connect to Wi-Fi (in store, which you’ll probably not use again) and install app - yes, Microsoft apps. You’ll get Office, OneDrive, Cortana and Outlook and only then will you be given your handset.

Sound like something you’d like? If you’re a Microsoft fan, perhaps it is. Although you could just order the phone as normal and do all that app installing yourself from the comfort of your home of course. Perhaps the wait will be shorter at the Microsoft Store than at other shops? So there’s that.

