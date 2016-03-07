Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge vs S6 Edge: what's changed?

The key specs compared

By

Samsung has produced this rather tasty infographic to show us what's changed in the S7 Edge versus its predecessor, the S6 Edge.

We absolutely loved last year's phone, and it's still one of our favourite devices here on T3.com. It scooped best smartphone at last year's T3 Awards, while it's been at the top of the tree in our best smartphones roundup. It's unlikely to stay there now the S7 Edge has joined the party, but we'll have to see when we give it a full review.

Here's Samsung's blow-by-blow spec comparison. As you can see, it's bigger at 5.5-inches rather than 5.1 - more towards the 5.7-inch Galaxy S6 Edge+, while the Edge display has been made more useful. There's also the new dual pixel camera for better low light shooting as well as full waterproofing and the return of the microSD slot - something Samsung amusingly referred to as 'innovative' during the announcement speech.

