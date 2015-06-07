Samsung Galaxy S6 Active teaser hints at imminent launch

The rugged handset has been teased on Twitter

By

Samsung has struggled to keep the Galaxy S6 Active under wraps, having made a premature appearance on its website earlier this week. Now it appears that the rugged handset could touch down any day now, after appearing in a brand new teaser image.

We already know lots about the Galaxy S6 Active, after the waterproof handset was spotted on Samsung's website this week with pictures and specs. Thanks to a new teaser image, though, it's fair to assume that the solid smartphone is just around the corner.

Taking to Twitter, American network provider AT&T wrote: “Only one thing is missing from your workout. It's almost time to activate your full power.”

The tweet was accompanied by the above image which features the cut out of a mystery handset, thought to be the S6 Active.

If you haven't caught any S6 Active news, we're expecting a rugged version of the original Galaxy S6, complete with a new shock and water resistant body that is IP68 certified. This means it can be submerged in 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes without any issues.

As for specs, you'll get a 5.1-inch, 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Exynos 7420 chipset, 3GB RAM and a 2,550mAh battery. The S6's 16-megapixel, OIS-enhanced camera is also expected to feature.

Will you opt for the Galaxy S6 Active when it arrives? Let us know in the comments.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.