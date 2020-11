Samsung Galaxy S21 to be rushed into battle against iPhone 12

Samsung is reported to be moving up its S series release schedule next year, meaning we'll see the Galaxy S21 make its debut in January, rather than the usual March window.

While that's by no means official (yet), we've now got another notable tipster joining the fray, backing up what we've heard about the colors, the launch window, and upping the ante with exact release dates.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀Announcement: January 14, 2021Pre-order: January 14, 2021Launch: January 29, 2021Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and PinkNovember 3, 2020

Jon Prosser, best known for his Apple leaks, has tweeted out Samsung's S21 schedule, from the announcement, to pre-orders, to the phone's launch.

According to Prosser, the Korean tech giant will be unveiling the handset on January 14, with pre-orders opening up the same day. The actual launch is set for January 29.

He also confirmed that there will be three models – the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra – along with the range of colors which were revealed last week by industry insider Ross Young.

We're expecting the base model S21 to launch in Grey, Pink, Violet, and White; the S21+ in Black, and Silver; and the S21 Ultra in Black, Silver, and Violet.

It's not all good news for Samsung fans, with a number of leakers suggesting the S21 isn't going to be that much of an upgrade on the Galaxy S20 series. From a 'glasstic' chassis, underwhelming specs, and a possible merging with the Galaxy Note series, the premium flagship line may be lavished with significantly less attention next year, as Samsung turns is attention to its foldables, making the Galaxy Z Fold 2 follow-up its 2021 flagship.

Insiders are advising Samsung phones to buy this year's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 instead of waiting for a 2021 upgrade that's not going to pan out as they might imagine.