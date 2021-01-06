Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date officially announced: How to watch the live stream

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch is finally upon is! Almost. The Korean tech giant has rolled out invites to its bi-annual Unpacked event, and has surprised fans by moving up the date to January, rather than the usual February window.

We're expecting to see Samsung's revamped Galaxy S21 – now S-Pen compatible – and possibly the new Galaxy Buds Pro that leaked last month, and a Tile-style tracker. Samsung is essentially gearing up to take on Apple's AirPods Pro and rumored Apple AirTags with its newest devices.

Here's when and where you can tune into Unpacked to watch the reveal.

Galaxy Unpacked: how to watch

Samsung has shared the date of the first Unpacked of 2021, and it's taking place on Thursday, January 14 – the last day of CES 2021.

The event kicks off at 7AM PST/ 10AM EST /3PM GMT and you can tune in on Samsung Newsroom, or Samsung.com. We'll embed the video player as soon as it comes available so you can watch all the news as it drops, right here.

Samsung is also holding a 'first look' event which is set for Wednesday, January 6, at 8AM PST/ 11AM EST/ 4PM EST, which you can watch at the same places. We may get a glimpse of some new TV models that were leaked this week.

Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S21 is undoubtedly set to be the star of the show, taking up the mantle of 2021 Samsung's flagship in place of last year's Galaxy S20.

The smartphone is rumored to be less of an improvement on S20 than fans would like, from the glasstic chassis (which we saw on the Note 20, and wasn't received particularly well), to the specs. A couple of benchmarks have already leaked, but they've not been consistent so it's hard to gauge what the performance of the phone will be like.

We do know that Samsung is revealing its new Exynos 2100 chipset on January 12, which powers the S series outside of the US. Meanwhile, the S21 lineup is set to sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which typically outperforms Samsung's own SoC, and has been a bone of contention for Samsung smartphone users.

As per the S20 series, we're expecting to see three models; the base Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. From the plethora of leaks that have already spilled out, we know that the base handset will feature a 6.2-inch display, while the S21+ will sport a 6.7-inch screen, and the S21 Ultra will boast a 6.9-inch panel.

The devices are set have a smaller chin, and a flat display, with the exception of the Ultra which will retain its curves. The display is getting an upgrade too, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

When it comes to the price, we've heard that the Galaxy S21 will retail for €849 (roughly $1,040 / £770 / AU$1,365), while the S21+ will come in at €1,049 (roughly $1,285 / £951 / AU$1,686). That's cheaper than the S20 series, but Samsung is said to be scrapping the in-box headphones and charger, a la Apple, so we'd expect to paying a bit less on that account alone.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Galaxy Unpacked: what else to expect

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Note 21, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 set to be unveiled during August's Unpacked, this month's event is going to be light on smartphones, but we may see a new pair of wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

A hands-on video of the earbuds leaked (via What Hi-Fi) detailed an eight hour battery life, which is bumped up to 28 with the charging case. The buds are also reported to boast a new 3D spatial audio feature, similar to the AirPods Pro.

When it comes to the price, we're probably looking at $199 which pips the AirPods Pro to the post by $50. That likely won't be a straight conversion across regions, but regardless, it works out at £146/ AU$256.

Samsung is taking another leaf out of Apple's book with the Galaxy Smart Tags, which we first heard about last month. The device will reportedly work with the recently announced SmartThings Find app, meaning you won't lose anything again. Or less often, at least.

No doubt more leaks will be forthcoming in the run-up to the event, so we'll keep you up to speed with any exciting new developments.