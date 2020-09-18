Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gunning for iPhone 12 based on this huge specs leak

Samsung is following up its Galaxy S20 series with a Lite version of the handset that will compromise on some of the specs to hit a more attractive price point for users who don't want to be tied into long contracts or spend upwards of $999 / £899 / AU$1,499 on a new phone.

The Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) is set to make its debut next week at a dedicated Unpacked event on September 23, but as always seems to be the case, Samsung has been pipped to the post with a leak detailing all of its upcoming smartphone's specs.

Twitter leaker Evan Blass has shared the S20 FE's details on his Patreon account, reportedly taken from the smartphone's pre-order page (via PhoneArena). Combined with a price leak from Roland Quandt, we're looking at a €699 device, which is in the same region as a rumor from earlier this month that put it at $699, but there's been no consistent line when it comes to pricing, so take all of that with a pinch of salt.

Blass mentions specs for a 5G S20 FE, and considering the S20 launched with a 5G-only variant in the majority of regions, it's likely the same will happen with the S20 FE. The 5G model will house a 4,500mAh battery, and Snapdragon 865+ processor.

PhoneArena adds the caveat that the "global version without 5G connectivity" will be using the Exynos 990 chip.

As we've already heard, the S20 FE will be sporting a 120Hz display, although it won't have the adaptive refresh rate of the Note 20 Ultra. The chassis is a mix of plastic and aluminum, and is IP68 rated, while the device offers 6GB RAM.

On the camera front, we're looking at a triple setup on the back (12MP + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto w/ 3x optical zoom), and a 32MP lens on the front.

And for those of you out there who have yet to make the leap to wireless earphones, you'll be pleased to find a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE looks set to give the iPhone 12 a run for its money – at least when it comes to lower end models – but we'll hear more about Apple's flagship next month.

Source: Phone Arena