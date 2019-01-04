Galaxy S10 will see Samsung make a design change that's big, yet hard to see

Amid reports that at least one of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 models will have a flat screen, alleged screen protectors for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus – or whatever they end up being called – purportedly reveal that the next flagship handsets will have much less of a curve in the OLED display than earlier iterations.

The dual-curved screen design that follows the contour of the device, dubbed Infinity Display, has become a hallmark of the Samsung Galaxy S series after it was introduced with the Galaxy S6 Edge back in April 2015.

However, it seems like the Infinity Display will be losing its curves with the latest entry in the best-selling Galaxy S series when it launches at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in February 2019.

Based on alleged Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus screen protectors by Olixar which are already available from accessory retailer Mobile Fun, the next flagship phone series will have a significantly reduced curve to the Infinity Display design.

The leaked protectors tally with earlier whispers about the display sizes, measuring 6.1-inches and 6.4-inches for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, respectively.

Samsung typically uses less pronounced curves for the Infinity Display on its Galaxy Note smartphone models. This is because the phablet series comes bundled a stylus, dubbed S Pen. Since there is an inherent difficulty in drawing on a curved surface, Samsung reduced the curvature of the display design.

If the latest leaked screen protector is to be believed, it seems this less curvy design is now coming to the Galaxy S series – despite the lack of stylus functionality.

Alongside the less pronounced curves of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung is also widely-tipped to be working on a new entry-level Galaxy S10 'Lite'. This handset will purportedly have a flat screen and a more affordable price tag.

It's unclear why Samsung looks set to move away from one of the most defining visual flairs of its Galaxy S series introduced in recent years. It could be due to the new Infinity-O style display design which include a small circular cut-out in the OLED to house the front-facing camera and other important sensors.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

This negates the need for a notch – a curved cut-out at the top of the screen favoured by the likes of the iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3 XL, and Huawei Mate 20 Pro – to house the same bevy of sensors.

Although there have already been a number of smartphones launched with this so-called hole-punch style display, including the Galaxy A8s, and Huawei Nova 4, the forthcoming Galaxy S10 series is expected to the first to use an OLED panel with this new notch-less screen design.

Main Image Credit: Unsplash