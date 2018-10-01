Samsung Galaxy S10 screen could be the game change we've been waiting for

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 is due out early next year and has already been puffed up by Samsung as its phone that will take a big step forward and it looks like the screen could play a big part in that according to new leaks.

According to prolific leakster Ice Universe we can expect Samsung to unveil a new type of flat display on the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10. Yup, the company that made the curved edge AMOLED display a trend-setting feature for its flagships could be changing again. Will it lead the way though?

The short answer is no. This is a feature that will be reserved for the budget version of the S10, apparently, while the two top-end models with still feature curved displays at 5.8- and 6.4-inches.

While the top end model could have 5G connectivity, a triple lens camera and ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint reader, the flat screen model may not. Instead it should come with an inferior optical under-screen fingerprint reader.

So while the flat display could be a winner for those that find the frankly impractical screen warping curved edges of the Samsung Galaxy handsets annoying, it will mean sacrificing other cutting-edge specs. That said you'll probably be saving a lot of money too. We'll have to wait until early 2019 for the full reveal of the new range of Galaxy S10 handsets to learn everything.