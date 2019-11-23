Samsung Galaxy S10 Black Friday deal delivers handset cheap with BIG data

The best Black Friday deals on phones has seen a truly unmissable Apple iPhone 11 deal drop, as well as one of the absolute best SIM only deals we've ever seen. And now we can add this Christmas cracker of a deal on the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S10 to the deals chest, which offers a fantastic and affordable package.

You get the handset for less than thirty notes and a then a data-stuffed SIM plan from UK network O2 for an affordable monthly cost. Even more value is then added with a choice of colours, with Prism Silver, Prism White, Green and Black models available, as well as O2's excellent roaming within Europe SIM feature.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 | Up-front cost: £29.99 | 45GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Monthly cost: £35 | Contract length: 24 months | O2 | Available now at Carphone Warehouse

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is superb all-round smartphone and here in this Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deal you can bag it for a super cheap £29.99 up-front. The phone comes with a SIM plan from O2 that delivers big on data, texts and minutes, too, making it a great all-round package. Free next day delivery is included, and the phone is available in a choice of colours.View Deal

In our official Samsung Galaxy S10 review we said that the handset was "the complete package", delivering a "fantastic screen", "refined design" and "super-fast performance". We gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars.

For even more great phone recommendations, be sure to check out T3's best phones, best Android phones, and best cheap phones buying guides.

