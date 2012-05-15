Samsung Galaxy Note Problems: Screen, battery & OS issues

Your Samsung Galaxy Note Problems guide, including screen, battery & OS issues and everything else that's wrong with Samsung's 'phablet'

As mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy Note review, the Korean giant's phone/tablet is a top notch device, however, a series of problems have overshadowed its success. As with any new tech, hardware and software issues are part of the package.

The main issues can be whittled down to screen issues, excessive battery drain, and (whilst not totally Samsung's fault) several OS problems - including GPS not functioning and camera issues, of which we will try to keep you informed and up-to-date here.



If you are receiving any of the issues below then the first recommended fix is to download and install the latest Android firmware: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (ICS), that's if you haven't done so already.



You can also manually install the update through the Samsung Kies software on your computer. This promises to fix many problems in addition to giving you access to the latest offerings of Google's OS and Samsung's latest suite of stylus-friendly apps.

Samsung Galaxy Note Problems: Screen

In reply to the pin-sharp retina display on Apple's iPhone 4S, Samsung used a similarly stunning AMOLED screen on its Galaxy Note. Putting such a vibrant display on such a large screen could be seen by most as a clever move, however not everyone would agree.



Some users have reported some strange issues with their screens, ranging from a green/blue/pink hue on what should be a white background, block pixels during video playback and, in some cases, a quarter of the screen being darker than the rest.



These issues simply cannot be ignored, especially on a device that has such a large screen, where each detail is more noticeable than on a smaller device.



At the moment, this problem is intermittent and therefore Samsung haven't released a fix, however, users suffering from such issues could try using a different media player (available on the Android market) and different file types, as sometimes the compression of certain files (namely .mkv) can cause jittery playback.

In addition, other users have reported issues with the colours on their screen. Apparently, they're not the 'true' colours, suggesting a problem with the pallet.

For example, black backgrounds may not appear as true black but washed out, almost greyish. A smart way of checking whether your device has such a problem is simply by searching for 'black background' using the Note to see whether it displays the image properly).



Others have reported that they can see a blue or pinkish hue on pages with white backgrounds.

If the issue is not a deal-breaker for you then a possible solution is to set 'auto adjust screen power' to 'off' and setting the brightness to 'full', although this may not be too kind to your battery (or eyesight) mind!

Some users have reportedly swapped their devices for a new one, which could indicate that Samsung is aware of the problem(s) and is updating its models to banish all possible flaws.



Naturally this isn't an option for everyone. Fortunately, an Android developer named 'Supercurio' has dedicated himself to constructing a couple of handy apps:



Voodoo Screen Test Patterns: This allows Note users to build a color profile and recognises the hue issues with the screen

Voodoo Display Filter: This also promises to help with hue tint (it's still in its early stages so expect some updates along the way).

Samsung Galaxy Note Problems: Battery

Rapid battery drain is a problem for most smartphone users. Simply ask any iPhone owner and chances are they'll charge their device at least once a day.



However, some Note users have reported their batteries completely draining in less than 3 hours when using only a few apps such as Facebook and Instagram , or when receiving e-mails.



The multitude of apps available through Android Market means that some people have over 50 apps running at one time without realising it. It's not an issue with the phone, rather, the apps themselves.

This will of course suck the life out of the battery. Have you tried doing 50 simultaneous tasks for 4 solid hours? You'd probably collapse too!

Users who've noticed the problem recently should take a look at their freshly installed apps and monitor them to see if they're using excessive RAM.



If so, that could be the problem. To fix it, simply uninstall the specific app, and if that doesn't work, read on.

The sheer number of apps users can have running at one time (thanks to multitasking capabilities) place a large amount of strain on smartphones.



Users are advised to be more vigilant in toggling Wi-Fi and 3G, and should adjust their screen's brightness levels manually, as well as keeping an eye on their blower's task manager to check CPU usage.



The task manager in the Android OS is an extremely useful too. It allows users to see exactly what applications are running (a line will appear underneath running apps) and provides the option of closing them.



Meanwhile, some Galaxy Note users have experienced random shutdowns. It seems that this could potentially be a software problem (not a hardware issue).



Users experiencing such a problem should simply hold the power and home button for at least 15 seconds to restart to reboot the device – hopefully, this should give it the kick it needs to get its act together.

Samsung Galaxy Note Problems: Camera

Several users have been lighting up the Android forums with complaints that their snappers are displaying pink spots in pictures.

Mainly limited to darker, dimly lit photos, this is a fairly intermittent problem with some devices having the issue while others are completely free of the pink spot.



To limit this, TNTechie advises users to reset their camera settings to its default settings.